Many questions still remain about the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Prince in April 2016. However, a report released by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office concluded that the singer died from an overdose of the opioid fentanyl. Fentanyl is a potent, synthetic opioid analgesic, with a rapid onset and short duration of action. It’s used intravenously in a hospital setting for relief of severe pain. It is also available on prescription in various forms. Transdermal patches work by slowly releasing fentanyl through the skin into the bloodstream over 48 to 72 hours, allowing for long-lasting pain management. Fentanyl lozenges and lollipops are a solid formulation of fentanyl citrate that dissolves slowly in the mouth for transmucosal absorption.…

